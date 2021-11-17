Assam: SKOCH Award For Kamrup (M) District Administration

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
SKOCH Award
REPRESENTATIVE

The SKOCH Group is India’s leading think tank dealing with socio-economic issues with a focus on inclusive growth since 1997.

Assam’s Kamrup Metropolitan District Administration has been awarded the prestigious ‘SKOCH GOLD’ award for its response to the Covid-19 pandemic, Keshab Mahanta, Minister of Health & Family Welfare, Information Technology, Science and Technology, Government of Assam tweeted.

Announcing the achievement via Twitter, he said, “It’s a matter of great pride and honour for us as the Kamrup Metropolitan District Administration has been conferred with SKOCH GOLD award for its Response to #COVID19. This prestigious award would be an inspiration to others in this critical time”.

Related News

Assam: CM Announces ₹50 Lakh For Martyred Jawan’s Family

Assam: Drugs Worth ₹12 crores Seized, 2 Detained In Bokajan

Mizoram Govt Mulling Pension Scheme For Journalists

India Slams Pak At UN Over Terrorism And Kashmir

Congratulating everyone involved in the fight against Covid-19, he further wrote, “It’s a matter of great pride and honour for us as the Kamrup Metropolitan District Administration has been conferred with SKOCH GOLD award for its Response to #COVID19. This prestigious award would be an inspiration to others in this critical time”.

Notably, SKOCH Group is India’s leading think tank dealing with socio-economic issues with a focus on inclusive growth since 1997. The group companies include a consulting wing, a media wing, and a charitable foundation. Its services include field interventions, consultancy, research reports, impact assessments, policy briefs, books, journals, workshops, and conferences. Its current chairman is Sameer Kochhar.

ALSO READ: Assam: CM Announces ₹50 Lakh For Martyred Jawan’s Family

You might also like
National

Nagaland: 13 Cops Suspended For Misappropriation Of Gold Bars

Assam

Bodo film Sinaithi to release on September 15

Assam

Assam daughter bags ‘Glamour Miss India-2018’ crown

National

UP Violence: Priyanka Gandhi In Detention For The Past 28 Hours

National

PM Modi To Unveil 12 Feet Statue Of Shankaracharya At Kedarnath

Assam

Assam Floods Claim Six More, Toll at 50