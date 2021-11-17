Assam: SKOCH Award For Kamrup (M) District Administration

The SKOCH Group is India’s leading think tank dealing with socio-economic issues with a focus on inclusive growth since 1997.

Assam’s Kamrup Metropolitan District Administration has been awarded the prestigious ‘SKOCH GOLD’ award for its response to the Covid-19 pandemic, Keshab Mahanta, Minister of Health & Family Welfare, Information Technology, Science and Technology, Government of Assam tweeted.

Announcing the achievement via Twitter, he said, “It’s a matter of great pride and honour for us as the Kamrup Metropolitan District Administration has been conferred with SKOCH GOLD award for its Response to #COVID19. This prestigious award would be an inspiration to others in this critical time”.

Congratulating everyone involved in the fight against Covid-19, he further wrote, “It’s a matter of great pride and honour for us as the Kamrup Metropolitan District Administration has been conferred with SKOCH GOLD award for its Response to #COVID19. This prestigious award would be an inspiration to others in this critical time”.

It's a matter of great pride and honour for us as the Kamrup Metropolitan District Administration has been conferred with SKOCH GOLD award for its Response to #COVID19. This prestigious award would be an inspiration to others in this critical time. 1/2@himantabiswa#Assam pic.twitter.com/mReyOzsXJP — Keshab Mahanta (@keshab_mahanta) November 16, 2021

Notably, SKOCH Group is India’s leading think tank dealing with socio-economic issues with a focus on inclusive growth since 1997. The group companies include a consulting wing, a media wing, and a charitable foundation. Its services include field interventions, consultancy, research reports, impact assessments, policy briefs, books, journals, workshops, and conferences. Its current chairman is Sameer Kochhar.

ALSO READ: Assam: CM Announces ₹50 Lakh For Martyred Jawan’s Family