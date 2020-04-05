Assam: Skyrocket Price of Vegetables Amid Lockdown

The soaring price of essential commodities and vegetables has put the people of the Assam in a dilemma amidst the 21 days lockdown called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to break the chain of coronavirus outbreak.

The price of vegetables has touched skyrocket although the Pamohi wholesale market is seen flooded with vegetables lying on the roadside. The state’s Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Affairs Minister Phani Bhusan Choudhury has failed to control the price of the vegetables although the government instructed the concerned department to monitor price of the essential commodities strictly.

Although the Pamohi market is closed, the vegetable sellers are seen selling the vegetables by the roadside outside the market. Hundreds of bags filled with onions, potatoes, and other vegetables are lying on the roadside. The question arises as to why the prices of vegetables are soaring although the vegetables are fully available in the wholesale market.

On the one hand, the food and civil supplies department is silent on the issue and on the other, the people are suffering to buy vegetables at such a skyrocket price in a situation where the entire country is locked down due to the coronavirus outbreak.