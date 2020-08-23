Top StoriesRegional

Assam SLPRB To Hold Constable Recruitment Exam Tomorrow

By Pratidin Bureau
183

The recruitment examination process for the position of police constable under State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) of Assam will commence from Monday.

The examination process for the recruitment for the post of the police constable will be held in the 4th Assam Police Battalion at Mandakata.

The Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Eligibility Test (PET) for the recruitment of candidates for the Constable position will happen tomorrow.

Related News

GU Issues SOP For Conducting Exams

Bongaigaon: Man Commits Suicide Due to Debt

Prakash Javadekar Announces SOP For Resuming Film, TV…

Restrictions To Be Imposed In 3 Districts Of Barak Valley

Around 4.13 lakh applicants will appear for the examination.

You might also like
Pratidin Exclusive

80-year-old Assamese man walking home 225 km away

Top Stories

Two Dead In Road Mishap In Boko

National

India’s COVID-19 epidemic fastest growing globally

Regional

Two NDFB (S) militants detained

Top Stories

Bengal opposes Tea Board HQ  to Assam

Regional

CM Sonowal terms NRC draft publication ‘a historic day for Assam’, appeals for peace…

Comments
Loading...