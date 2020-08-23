Assam SLPRB To Hold Constable Recruitment Exam Tomorrow

The recruitment examination process for the position of police constable under State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) of Assam will commence from Monday.

The examination process for the recruitment for the post of the police constable will be held in the 4th Assam Police Battalion at Mandakata.

The Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Eligibility Test (PET) for the recruitment of candidates for the Constable position will happen tomorrow.

Around 4.13 lakh applicants will appear for the examination.