Assam: SMSS To Hold Anti-CAA Protest From Dec 24

Satra Mukti Sangram Samiti (SMSS), the student arm of the Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) will begin fresh agitations against CAA in Assam from December 24 to 31. To organize the protest Dibrugarh University Students’ Union General Secretary- Rahul Chetri and B Barooah College Students’ Union General Secretary- Subrajit Baruah have joined CMSS.

SMSS and KMSS had announced that it will revive the anti-CAA protest with mass gathering in Dhemaji, Golaghat and Tinsukia.

Meanwhile, various other organizations in Assam have also launched CAA protests in different parts of the State. The All Assam Students Union (AASU) has observed ‘Gana Hoonkar’ programme on December 12 demanding justice for the five martyrs during the anti-CAA movement held last year.

These organizations have also demanded the release of KMSS leader Akhil Gogoi, who was arrested during the protest and has been under judicial custody ever since.

It may be stated that the controversial Act was passed in the lower house on December 11 last year.