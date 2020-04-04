Assam: Social Activists Pledge Rs. 1.46 Cr To Fight COVID-19

Regional
By Pratidin Bureau
1

Three social activists of Guwahati have provided financial help to the Prime Minister Relief Fund and Assam Arogya Nidhi of Rs. 1crore 46 lakhs. Three activists- Anil Das, Uday Goswami, and Anupam Sarma have pledged the amount to fight against the COVID-19 outbreak.

Anil das has pledged Rs. 50 lakhs to Assam Arogya Nidhi while Anupam Sarma has donated Rs. 50 lakhs and Rs. 25 lakhs to PM Relief Fund and Assam Arogya Nidhi respectively.

On the other hand, Uday Goswami has provided Rs. 21 lakhs to Assam Arogya Nidhi.

Moreover, people from across the state have pledged to donate to fight against the deadly virus.

However, it may be mentioned that 24 positive cases of COVID-19 are reported from the state as of Saturday.

The three activists have handed over the check to Assam health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at NHM Office in the city.

Continue Reading
You might also like
Regional

Mob abuses Muslim man in Biswanath

National

Nirbhaya: President rejects mercy plea of Akshay Thakur

Regional

Drug addict turned thief held in Dergaon

Regional

Four more killed in two different accidents

Regional

CBI arrests senior ONGC official on charges of accepting bribe of Rs 2 lakh

Regional

Assam Assembly Monsoon Session postponed

Comments
Loading...