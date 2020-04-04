Assam: Social Activists Pledge Rs. 1.46 Cr To Fight COVID-19

Three social activists of Guwahati have provided financial help to the Prime Minister Relief Fund and Assam Arogya Nidhi of Rs. 1crore 46 lakhs. Three activists- Anil Das, Uday Goswami, and Anupam Sarma have pledged the amount to fight against the COVID-19 outbreak.

Anil das has pledged Rs. 50 lakhs to Assam Arogya Nidhi while Anupam Sarma has donated Rs. 50 lakhs and Rs. 25 lakhs to PM Relief Fund and Assam Arogya Nidhi respectively.

On the other hand, Uday Goswami has provided Rs. 21 lakhs to Assam Arogya Nidhi.

Moreover, people from across the state have pledged to donate to fight against the deadly virus.

However, it may be mentioned that 24 positive cases of COVID-19 are reported from the state as of Saturday.

The three activists have handed over the check to Assam health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at NHM Office in the city.