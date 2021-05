Assam based social worker Lukie Choudhuri has passed way on Sunday due to age-related ailments. She was 81.

She breathed her last in Gurugram today morning.

Choudhuri was involved in many social work in Guwahati as well as in Kolkata, where she spent her early days.

Choudhuri is survived by her son, daughter, son-in-law,daughter-in-law and granddaughter.

