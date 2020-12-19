Assam: Son kills father in Kokrajhar

By Pratidin Bureau
In a tragic incident on Saturday morning, a son allegedly stabbed his father to death at Gohaingaon’s Burhisatam gaon in Kokrajhar district.

As per reports, the deceased Hasmat Ali (70) was attacked by his son Rejjak Ali. The incident occurred as they were having some family dispute. Meanwhile, locals interrupted Ali while he was also trying to kill his mother.

Afterwards the neighbours rushed to the hospital with the injured mother.

The police arrested the accused and is under their custody right now.

