Assam doctor Dr. Kamal Nahata is proud of his son Dr. Ankit Nahata who is serving the patients in America during this crisis when the country is rapidly fighting against the COVID-19 outbreak where more than 45,000 people lost their lives from the deadly virus leaving 819,175 infected.

Dr. Ankit Nahata, who is a doctor at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital and is serving the COVID-19 patients and they are happy to announce the release of its 100th COVID-19 patient on Sunday. The patient’s name is Maurice Cooley.

Dr. Ankit explains his father the achievement over the telephone and how all the American media have covered the news of its hospital. Dr. Kamal Nahata fell proud of his son even after carrying a misery in his life of losing his daughter and son-in-law nine years ago in an accident at Tawang.

After his release from the hospital, Cooley said, “I want everybody to be aware and look out for each other,” adding, “I didn’t know if I was going to make it or not,” while speaking to reporters.

Though nurses and other health-care professionals cheered him out the front door, that didn’t mean he was in the clear.

“He’s still not completely COVID-free,” Dr. Ankit Nahata, director of the intensive care unit at St. Mary’s, said in a telephonic interview to the media. “He’s just stable enough that he doesn’t need to be in the hospital. He’s still contagious,” Dr. Nahata said.

On Sunday, there were still 36 confirmed COVID-19 patients at St. Mary’s, including nine in intensive care and an additional 11 patients of interest for whom test results were not back.

Dr. Ankit said most people with COVID-19 are recovering in the community.

In Cooley’s case, he was treated and released on April 8 from St. Mary’s emergency room. One day later, his test results came back positive for COVID-19. He eventually struggled to breathe again, particularly after he coughed. On April 16, he was admitted to the hospital and treated with oxygen and other therapies.

Dr. Ankit said that Cooley improved pretty rapidly.

Cooley grew up in Clinton-Peabody, a public housing complex just south of downtown St. Louis. Until the mid-1990s, he used to travel a lot for his job training employees at Shoney’s restaurants. He said he’s been disabled for several years and now lives in north St. Louis.

He doesn’t know where he picked up the virus.

On Sunday afternoon, Floyd Preyor, a friend, picked him up from the hospital.