Assam: Sonowal Inaugurates Assam’s First Sports University At Chabua

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways and AYUSH Shri Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday inaugurated the construction of Assam’s first sports university, Sri Sri Aniruddhadeva Sports University at Chabua in Assam’s Dibrugarh district.

The world class university has been set up in the name of the great Saint of the Maomoriya sattriya community, Sonowal said, adding that the it will not only give a platform to athletes of Chabua and Dibrugarh, but also of Assam and the entire northeast.

“Sports not only brings achievements but also good health, human values and service to the society. Today, a sport is an industry. Aspects like sports medicine and sports science are fields which are in much demand nowadays. Sports today provide employment opportunities and income generation avenues. Through sports, people can become Aatmanirbhar,” Sonowal said.

Lakhimpur MP Pradan Baruah, MLAs Punakon Baruah, Terosh Gowalla were among others present on the occasion.

