Assam Speaker clarifies on Budget leak

Assam assembly speaker Hitendra Nath Goswami today clarified that if any non-text proposal portion of the budget comes out to the public domain before it is formally presented in the assembly, it is not considered as “leak”.

Responding to the opposition’s walk-out over the purported leak of the budget two hours ahead of the actual presentation; the speaker clarifies that it should not be considered as a leak since text proposal was kept separately.

Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also informed that considering the possible hacking from the Nigerian hackers, the IT team of the Finance department had kept the budget proposal of the budget 2020-21 offline and hence opposition’s allegation of leak of the budget doesn’t stand.

This is noteworthy that earlier the opposition leaders staged a noisy walkout from the assembly alleging that entire budget speech was leaked online before it is formally presented in the assembly.

The opposition members demanded an apology from the state government over it, saying that this was an ‘insult’ of legislators.

“We were in power for 15 years, but the budget never got leaked. Now the budget provisions were being put out on the finance department’s website even before FM read out those to us”, Former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi told reporters.