Assam: Special HSLC/AHM Exam to be Held from Oct 1

The special High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) and Assam High Madrassa examination for the students who are not satisfied with the results will be held from October 1, announced State Education Minister Ranoj Pegu.

The Secondary Education Board of Assam (SEBA) has declared the examination schedule which will start from October 1 and will end on October 11.

Earlier this year, the SEBA authority decided to cancel the HSLC/AHM exam due to the COVID-19 pandemic, under the direction of the State Government. The students were assessed based on an alternative evaluation system and the results were declared on July 30.

SEBA had declared that a Special HSLC/AHM exam will be held so that students who are not happy with their HSLC and AHM exam results can get an opportunity to improve their scores. An online portal was launched so that students could apply online for this special exam. SEBA authorities informed that they received 22,809 applications through this online process.

