Assam: Special Leaves For Teachers, Staffers On Jan 12 & 13

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
assam
Representative Image
Teachers and non-Teaching staff of Elementary and Secondary schools in Assam will be getting special leaves on January 12 and January 13, 2022 (Wednesday and Thursday) in place of January 6 and 7, 2022.

According to an official notification by Special commissioner, Preetom Saikia, Education Department, the special leaves have been adjusted to the new dates as the schools will remain closed for Bihu holidays on January 12 and 13.

Earlier, the leaves for teachers and staffers were adjusted on January 6 and January 7 along with state government employees.

