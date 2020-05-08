ASSAM : Special rail coaches ready as Covid care centres

Ministry of Railways has converted its 5231 coaches as COVID Care Centers. The Coaches can be used for very mild cases that can be clinically assigned to the COVID Care centers as per guidelines issued by MoHFW.

These coaches can be used in areas where the State has exhausted the facilities and needs to augment capacities for isolation of both suspects and confirmed COVID cases.

In the NFR area, these coaches are ready for placement at 20 nominated stations, viz. Agartala, Alipurduar Jn, Ambasa, Badarpur, Dibrugarh, Guwahati, Kamakhya, Katihar, Lumding, New Bongaigaon, New Cooch Behar, New Jalpaiguri, New Tinsukia, Rangapara North, Rangiya, Silchar, Mariani, Murkongselek, New Alipurduar and Siliguri stations as and when such requests are received.

The guidelines issued by MoHWF regarding the use of such coaches will be strictly followed upon by both the Railway and State Govt authorities.

Apart from COVID care centers, Indian Railways will deploy more than 2500 Doctors and 35000 paramedic staff to meet the COVID 19 challenge. Doctors and paramedics are being recruited on a temporary basis by various zones. Around 5,000 beds in 17 dedicated hospitals and 33 hospital blocks in Railway Hospitals identified for treatment of COVID-19 patients are getting ready any contingency.