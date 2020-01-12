Assam: Special session of assembly tomorrow

By Pratidin Bureau
A day special session of Assam Legislative Assembly will reconvene on Monday (January 13). Assam governor Jagdish Mukhi on December 30 announced to convene the special session amidst the widespread protest against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

According to sources, the House will meet at 9.30 AM on Monday.

Earlier, the opposition Congress and All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) had petitioned the Assembly Speaker to call for a special session of the Assembly in view of protests in the State against the contentious CAA.

