ASSAM : Spend 7 Days in Quarantine centre & Get FIN Aid

Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said that the people, who arrive here from other states, will be given a minimum amount of Rs 2,000 to spend 14 days in a quarantine centre on returning to the state.

Addressing a press meet in NHM office, Guwahati Minister Sarma said, “Everyone who is coming from outside must be under quarantine for 14 days. Quarantine will be ruthless but with a human heart. No one will be spared.”

The Deputy Commissioners of the districts are directed to spend maximum Rs. 2500 for each person per day under facility quarantine. DCs have been allowed to spend maximum Rs. 500 for food every day. Maximum Rs. 2000 would be spending for hotel room rent. However, a family will be considered as an individual.

Substantial amount will be borne by the Assam Government for the people under home quarantine. Those hailing from financially weaker backgrounds will get this assistance to buy nutritious food, the Minister added.

The state is preparing a database of migrant workforce stranded outside the state and financial assistance will be provided to them.

The state government will provide the third set of financial assistance under Assam Cares to the people of Assam stranded outside of the state in June.