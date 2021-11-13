Assam Sport Climbing Association Holds 13-Day Camp, 45 Climbers Participate

A 13-day sport climb camp organised by Assam Sport Climbing Association saw the participation of 45 climbers from a diverse age group starting from 8 years old representing different parts of the state.

The camp that started from November 1 concluded on November 13 at the premises of the 4th Assam Police Battalion Headquarters. The certificate distribution along with the closing ceremony was held today. The meeting was presided by the president of the Association Sjt. Swapnanil Barua, IAS (Retd.)

During the existence of last 5 (Five) years of Assam Sport Climbing Association, over 500 climbers, including both men and women, across North Eastern region have been trained, an official release of the Association stated.

The course covered during the camp is an introduction to the basics of sport climbing.

After the camp, a competition was organised among the climbers across several categories, in order to

encourage the climbers, the release added.

It was enriched by the presence of Dr. L. R. Bishnoi, IPS, Special DGP (T&AP), Assam and IGP

(BTAD), Kokrajhar, Assam as the chief guest.

The others who were present were Commandant of 4th APBn Indrani Barua, IPS, the first lady mountaineer of Assam Archana Bhattacharjee, wife of Late Bimal Chandra Goswami – the pioneer of Sport Climbing in the North-East, Biva Rani Devi, and Assam Mountaineering Association, President, Kishore Barua.