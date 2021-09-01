Assam: Sportsperson Jamuna Boro, Sanjay Boro To Be Appointed As Tax Inspectors

The Assam Cabinet on Wednesday took an important decision for 2 international sportsperson from Assam who had brought glory to the state.

Decision has been taken by the Assam Cabinet to appoint Assam Boxer Jamuna Boro and Archer Sanjay Boro as tax inspectors.

The appointment letter to the two sportsperson will be handed over on the Abhiruchi Sports Day, said the Assam Cabinet on Wednesday.

She won a bronze medal at the 2019 AIBA Women’s World Boxing Championships held in Ulan-Ude, Russia and won a gold medal at the 2nd India Open International Boxing Tournament held in Guwahati. She also won a gold medal at the 23rd President’s Cup 2019 Boxing International Open Tournament held in Labuan Bajo, East Nusa Tenggara.

Sanjay Boro is an archer from Assam who has won medals at many international archery tournaments across the globe.

The Cabinet of Assam has also taken the decision to rename the Rajiv Gandhi Wildlife Sanctuary of Orang to Orang Wildlife Sanctuary.