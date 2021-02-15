Assam Springboard Of Act East Policy: S Jaishankar

Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday said the India-Japan partnership is natural and played a pivotal role in India’s modernisation and development efforts, while Assam is the springboard of India’s Act East Policy.

He made these remarks during his visit to Guwahati alongside Japan’s Ambassador to India Satoshi Suzuki today and said they both discussed many projects that would benefit Assam and said that Assam’s all-round development is central to the success of the Act East policy.

“Centre is committed to state’s welfare. International partnerships can make a difference to the development of a state. Both Japanese Ambassador and I spoke of many projects in Assam and look forward to see them fructify in the coming years,” the minister said.

S Jaishankar further said the economic and strategic emergence of the partnership is expressed in a unique platform on India’s Act East forum. “Assam has long been the bridge between India and the world to our East,” the minister said.

Commenting on India-Japan’s relationship, Dr. Jaishankar was quoted saying in an ANI report, “Japan has long been involved in expansion of our economic and social infrastructure. Across our states and cities, Japanese official development systems have funded roads, rails, urbanisation and energy”.

“It is actually remarkable that within a decade, the India-Japan partnership is today seen in Asia, perhaps in the world, as most natural and close. The awarding of Padma Vibhushan to previous (Japan) PM Shinzo Abe was symbolic of our journey,” he added.