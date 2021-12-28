Assam SPs Conference To Be Held In Duliajan From Jan 3, 2022

The two-day Assam SPs conference will be held in Duliajan from January 3, 2022, state minister Bimal Borah informed on Tuesday.

He informed the same while talking to the media at the Dibrugarh’s DCs conference hall today.

Borah further said that over 120 police officers will be attending the conference.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will also be attending the conference, he added.

During the meeting, current law and order situation in Assam will be discussed, he said.

The last SPs conference was held at Kaziranga in June this year.