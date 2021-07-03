Assam: Stampede-Like Situation at Vaccination Centers in Golaghat

Vaccination centers in Golaghat district of Assam have witnessed a stampede-like situation as people rushed to get jabs. Scores of people belonging to different age groups flocked to the centers to get inoculated as there is a scarcity of vaccines in the state.

The incidents of the stampede-like situation reported in two COVID-19 vaccination centres set up by the district administration in Golaghat- Dergaon Kamal Dowerah College and Dergaon Higher Secondary School.

Videos of the chaos that erupted in the centers went viral in social media. The COVID-19 protocols have been violated and people were seen queuing to get the jabs without maintaining any social distance, without wearing masks etc.

At the Dergaon Kamal Dowerah College and Dergaon Higher Secondary School vaccination centres, people were seen scrambling over one another in a bid to get the jab first.

Similar situations have been reported from many other vaccination centres in Karimganj, Jorhat, Nagaon, Kamrup and Lakhimpur districts.

In Lakhimpur, people rushed to vaccination centres to stand in queue since 6 pm in the evening of Friday to get the jabs on Saturday. People are seen queuing at Padmanath Gohain Baruah Balika High School’s Town Model LP School since yesterday evening to get inoculated.

Same is the situation at Kamrup Metro where people are standing in queue at the government hospital at Dispur Last Gate to get vaccinated.

The Assam Government had earlier said that it has been targeted to inoculate 3 lakh people per day but the situation turned turtle as the vaccination centres do not have available vaccines for which people have to return from the centres without getting the jabs.

The Assam government on Friday said that, a total of 74,27,360 people have received vaccine against Covid-19 in the state.

Out of these, 61,52,796 eligible persons have received the first dose of the vaccine, and 12,74,564 people have received the second dose.

Assam on Friday registered 2,453 new Covid-19 cases and 27 deaths.

