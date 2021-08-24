Assam Starts Verification of Rhino Horns Stocked in Treasuries

The Assam government has started the verification process of rhino horns which are stocked in the treasuries of the state. The verification of the rhino horns has been conducted to reconcile and destroy them, barring the ones linked to court cases or required for scientific purposes.

The process of verification has been started from Morigaon treasury on August 18 and 261 horns have been verified so far. Out of the 261 horns, 241 have been marked for destruction and 18 for preservation.

The verification exercise is being carried out by seven zonal committees and one technical panel constituted by the Assam chief wildlife warden.

There were as many as 2020 horns in 12 treasuries of Assam in the year 2016.

The horns are mostly retrieved from rhinos that die of natural causes. The state government is “contemplating to reconcile the rhino horns, ivory… and destruction of the same thereof, except for those required as exhibit in court case or as specimens for education, awareness and scientific purposes,” an official release said.

ALSO READ: Karimganj: Assam Police Guns Down 1 More Criminal

