Assam State Govt Employees, Ministers To Get 4 Days Casual Leave In January 2022

Assam state government employees will be able to avail a two-day casual leave along with the two holidays on weekends, totalling four days of leave. The decision comes as a relief to the state government employees and is being viewed as a new year present from the government to the employees.

In an official notification dated December 7, from the governor of Assam, Prof. Jagadish Mukhi, the announcement was made. The notification stated that the state government employees will be able to take leave to visit their living parents and parents-in-law.

The notification further stated that ministers may also avail themselves of the leave to be with their parents and in-laws during that period.

The notification with numbers GAG(B).152/2021/30 said, “In the interest of public services, the Governor of Assam is pleased to allow State Government employees to avail Casual Leave on 6th and 7th January, 2022 suffixing the two holidays, the 8th and 9th January, 2022, being 2nd Saturday and Sunday, so as to enable them to spend the aforesaid days with their living parents and parents-in-laws.”

It further read, “Hon’ble Minister’s may also take advantage of the break to be with their parents/ in-laws during the said period”.

The Official Notification

