Assam: State Holiday Declared On Nov 16 For ‘Bhai-Dooj’

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday announced a state-wide holiday on 16 November on the occasion of Gorkha community’s Bhai-Dooj.

This was informed by a press release issued by the CM’s office.

The festival, also known as Bhatri Ditya, is observed on the last day of overall Diwali celebrations in the Hindu month of Kartik, which is usually the month of October or November. ‘Ditya’ in the term ‘Bhatri Ditya’ implies that the festival falls on the second day after new moon. ‘Bhatri’ means brother. It brings a spirit of harmony and bonhomie in the entire family because it is a kind of family get together on the auspicious occasion.

