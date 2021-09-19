Assam: State-wide Protest By Cinema Hall Workers, Demands Reopening Of Theatres

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
State Wide Protest

The workers of theatres and cinema halls have staged a protest at different halls on Sunday in Assam.

The protest has been staged against the Government’s decision to keep the movie halls shut down due to the Covid-19 situation.

According to the protestors and workers of cinema halls, the long shut down of cinema halls are creating huge problem and financial crisis in their lives.

Related News

Amid Speculations, Ambika Soni May Not Be The Next Punjab…

Assam Police Seizes 0.5 Kgs Of Heroin In Guwahati

Assam: Legal Luminary Nilay Dutta Passes Away At 71

Assam Logs 365 New Covid-19 Cases, 2 Deaths

Moreover, at a time where all other public gathering places are opened up, there is no point in shutting down the cinema halls in the state, stated the protestors.

As per the latest Covid-19 SOP, the government of Assam has not yet mentioned about the reopening of the cinema halls, neither taken any decision on it.

In Guwahati, the protests are staged at the Anuradha Cinema hall by the cinema hall workers.

Likewise, many other cinema hall workers are staging protest on the concerned issue at different places within the state.

Also Read: New Armed Outfit ‘ULB’ Formed, Demands Separate State of Bodoland

You might also like
Top Stories

‘Bulbul Can Sing’ out of IFFI, Utpal-Manju Make The cut

Top Stories

Charge Sheet Filed Against 12 In Int’l Trafficking Case

Top Stories

“Will Speak Up Everything Clearly After Joining BJP” – Ajanta Neog

Assam

Clash Between Farmers Ended Up With Bloodshed In Nalbari

Assam

Another blow to the AGP?

Technology

Malicious Google Chrome extensions take screenshots, read passwords: Govt cyber…