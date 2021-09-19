Assam: State-wide Protest By Cinema Hall Workers, Demands Reopening Of Theatres

The workers of theatres and cinema halls have staged a protest at different halls on Sunday in Assam.

The protest has been staged against the Government’s decision to keep the movie halls shut down due to the Covid-19 situation.

According to the protestors and workers of cinema halls, the long shut down of cinema halls are creating huge problem and financial crisis in their lives.

Moreover, at a time where all other public gathering places are opened up, there is no point in shutting down the cinema halls in the state, stated the protestors.

As per the latest Covid-19 SOP, the government of Assam has not yet mentioned about the reopening of the cinema halls, neither taken any decision on it.

In Guwahati, the protests are staged at the Anuradha Cinema hall by the cinema hall workers.

Likewise, many other cinema hall workers are staging protest on the concerned issue at different places within the state.