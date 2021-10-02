Assam State Zoo Reopens for Visitors from Today

The Assam State Zoo cum Botanical Garden reopened for visitors on Saturday after a long gap. The opening ceremony was attended by Forest Minister Parimal Suklabaidya followed by a cultural procession.

The Assam state zoo was closed for few months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It has been reopened for visitors keeping in lieu with the 67th Wildlife Week.

Wildlife Week is celebrated all over the country in the month of October from 1st to 7th October every year with the view to preserve the fauna. It was first started in the year 1952.

Inaugurating the procession, Minister Parimal Suklabaidya said, “We celebrate wildlife week every year. We all love animals and through this week, we make the people aware as to how we could save or animals. We also organize photography competition, art competition, online quiz competition in throughout the week to celebrate wildlife week.”

The staff of zoo, children and forest officials participated in the procession taking playcards in their hands written as ‘Save Wildlife Save Forest’, ‘Save Elephant’ etc.

