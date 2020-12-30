Assam State Zoo To Reopen from Jan 2

RegionalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Assam State Zoo
58

The Assam State Zoo-cum-Botanical Garden will reopen for tourists from January 2, 2021, after a gap of almost 10 months as it was closed for the COVID-19 pandemic.

A standard Operating Procedure (SOP) has been issued for reopening. “All COVID-19 protocols will be strictly followed to prevent the spread of the virus,” said Tejas Mariswamy, Divisional Forest Officer of the State Zoo.

Mariswamy said that no tickets will be sold at the counter to prevent person-to-person contact. He said that tickets will be sold only on online mode and that only 1000 visitors will be allowed per day.

Related News

Manipur: ₹1.45 Cr Fine Collected For COVID Violations

Fire Continues To Engulf Dzukou Valley

Laika Dadhia: 50-Years Old Woman Protestor Dies

Maharashtra Extends Lockdown Restrictions

The DFO further said that wearing masks, use of sanitizers and mainatining of social distancing have been made compulsory for visitors as well as the zoo staff.

According to reports, the zoo was supposed to reopen on December 1 but it was delayed due to the prevailing pandemic situation.

The DFO further stated that sanitization of the entire premises is underway from time to time and will be followed continuously adding that the animals are safe and secure to date and that the authorities are ensuring safety even after the reopening of the zoo.

You might also like
Top Stories

Numaligarh: Cyclist Dies After Being Rammed By Truck

Regional

Akhil Gogoi Provided With Financial Aid For Legal Battle

Regional

Northeast Will Witness Warm Winter: IMD

National

8 injured in election violence in Tripura

Top Stories

LS ticket rumours keep parties on tenterhooks

Pratidin Exclusive

Assamese students threatened at Assam University

Comments
Loading...