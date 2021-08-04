Assam: Students Dissatisfied With HS Results Can Re-Appear For Exams

The Higher Secondary Education Council of Assam has announced that the students who are dissatisfied with their latest results can reappear for exams.

The decision has been taken by the Higher Secondary Education Board of India on Wednesday.

According to sources, it has been informed that the form filling for re-appearing of HS examination will start from August 9 and last till August 16.

Those students who are interested and willing to re-appear the exams will get the detailed information from their respective educational institutions.



A new assessment based marksheet will be given to the students appearing the HS examinations once again.

The students will have to submit their current marksheets if they are to re-appear the HS examination.

This facility is available for all regular, betterment and private institute candidates in Assam who appeared the HS examination.

Earlier, on July 31, the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) announced the result of class 12 (HS) exam.

This is the first-ever exam that the results have been declared without holding the examination due to COVID-19 pandemic.

However, the Council has not given any position as the examination has not been held.

A total of 2,49,812 candidates have appeared for the examination out of which 38430 candidates are from the Science stream, 191855 are from the Arts stream, 18443 are from the Commerce stream and 1081 students are or the Vocational course.