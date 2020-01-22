Assam: Students’ Fraternity Demand Withdrawal of CAA

The students of different colleges across the state of Assam have staged protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) on the day of the hearing of pleas by the Supreme Court.

The AASU and students union in Dibrugarh have observed an agitation programme as called by the Dibrugarh University. The students have burnt the effigy of the contentious citizenship act in front of the main entrance of Margherita College and also staged massive protest by wearing black badges.

On the other hand, the students’ fraternity of Sonari College has hoisted black flag in front of the main gate of the college demanding to scrap the citizenship law immediately.

Meanwhile, the students of Kampur have organized a mass rally under the aegis of Kampur Anchalik Students’ union and raised slogans against the government demanding to withdraw the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). The students’ have also submitted a memorandum to the Kampur Revenue Circle Officer.

The students of North Lakhimpur have also boycotted classes as a mark of protest against CAA and staged sit-in demonstration.

Moreover, the students of Digboi Women’s College, women fraternity and other organizations have staged a massive protest demanding to withdraw CAA. The shops and business establishments of Digboi town have been closed down.