Assam: Students Ransack Liquor Shops In Protest In Chapar

Tension prevailed in Chapar in Assam’s Dhubri district on Thursday where students protested against the sale of foreign liquor in the region.

Notably, for the past two days, students have been protesting against the sale of foreign liquor in the region. Things took a turn for the worse as they broke in and ransacked liquor shops, breaking cartons full of liquor bottles.

Students were protesting against the setting up of liquor shops. The police had reportedly resorted to lathi charge to disperse the protesting crowd on Wednesday.

Tensions flared as a section of students, outraged by the lathi charge, took matters into their hands.

Protests continued even today as students at Salkocha in Chapar ransacked liquor shops.

