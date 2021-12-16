Assam: Students Ransack Liquor Shops In Protest In Chapar

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Assam Chapar Protests

Tension prevailed in Chapar in Assam’s Dhubri district on Thursday where students protested against the sale of foreign liquor in the region.

Notably, for the past two days, students have been protesting against the sale of foreign liquor in the region. Things took a turn for the worse as they broke in and ransacked liquor shops, breaking cartons full of liquor bottles.

Students were protesting against the setting up of liquor shops. The police had reportedly resorted to lathi charge to disperse the protesting crowd on Wednesday.

Related News

Assam CM Sarma Visits Residences Of Nilmani Phookan And…

50th Anniversary Of Vijay Diwas Observed In India And…

Assam: 8 Cartons Of Illegal Burmese Cigarettes Seized, 1…

Proposal To Raise Women’s Legal Age Of Marriage From…

Tensions flared as a section of students, outraged by the lathi charge, took matters into their hands.

Protests continued even today as students at Salkocha in Chapar ransacked liquor shops.

ALSO READ: Assam: 8 Cartons Of Illegal Burmese Cigarettes Seized, 1 Held

You might also like
Business

Facebook shareholders sue company over tumbling stocks

Assam

Majuli: Neematighat-Bound Ferry Stranded Midstream

Assam

Jorabat Police Seized Coal-Laden Trucks

World

Pakistan train fire: Death toll rises to 65

Top Stories

Water pipeline blown up on GS Road

Top Stories

Sonowal Govt Completes 4 years Today