Assam Students to Get Free Adhaar Card

The Assam Government will provide free Adhaar Card to the students of Class 1 to Class 12. The students of 6-18 years of age will attain a free Adhaar card from the government. The process of distribution of the Adhaar card will be started from Monday under the aegis of the Assam government and Sarba Siksha Mission.

The process of Adhaar enrollment has been started by the deputy commissioners in 27 districts. The enrollment process in Kamrup Metro has been launched at Kamrup Academy in Guwahati by Deputy Commissioner Biswajit Pegu.

In Kamrup (Metro), the enrollment process will be carried out in 6 schools, 200 centers and 22 panchayat.

The Adhaar enrollment process has been launched by the Principal Secretary of Education department B Kalyan Chakraborty.

