Assam: Students Union Registers Case in AHRC

The Cotton University students’ union has registered a case in the Assam Human Rights Commission (AHRC) against the lathi-charge by police on the protestors during the ongoing protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

The students’ union has also alleged that the police have also assaulted many innocent people without any reason.

Along with the cotton university students’ union, the students’ unions of other colleges have also registered a case against the police who assaulted the protestors.

The AHRC has also filed a suo moto cognizance on December 17 under case no 2791 of 19-20 (0).