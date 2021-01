Assam: Sudhanshu Dhulia Sworn In As HC Chief Justice

Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia on Sunday has sworn in as the Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court.

Chief Justice (acting) Justice N Kotiswar Singh, administered the oath of office in Raj Bhavan.

Justice Dhulia was the first Chief Standing Counsel of Uttarakhand and was a permanent judge of the Uttarakhand High Court.

The swearing in ceremony took place in the presence of Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and other dignitaries.