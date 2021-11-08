Assam: Swearing-in ceremony for the Newly elected MLAs on Nov 11

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Assam

The newly elected MLA of Assam Legislative Assembly will be held on November 11. Five MLAs have been elected after the bypolls to five constituencies were held on October 30 and the results were declared on November 2.

The swearing-in ceremony will be held on Assam Legislative Assembly.

The MLAs elected in the five constituencies are Sushanta Borgohain from Thowra constituency, Rupjyoti Kurmi from Mariani, Phani Talukdar from Bhabanipur, Jiron Basumatary from Gossaigaon constituency and Jolen Daimary from Tamulpur constituency.

The three MLAs Sushanta Borgohain, Rupjyoti Kurmi and Phani Talukdar switched to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from Congress and AIUDF. While Sushanta and Rupjyoti joined BJP from Congress, Phani Talukdar quits AIUDF and joined BJP after the Assam Assembly polls held on April.  

