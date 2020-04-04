Assam tally rose to 24, Guwahati apartment to be sealed

A non-quarantined person in Guwahati posh apartment created a new point of Corona crisis, sending the administration and the health authorities into a tizzy as the patient has the potential to spread it to thousands in the city even as the total number of corona virus-positive cases rose to 24 in the state.

The 45-year-old positive man is a businessman by profession and returned from New Delhi long before lockdown. He had developed a fever and referred by a private doctor to the GMCH on April 2 but somehow the GMCH screening team took the swab but sent back him without being quarantined despite having travel history and fever.

According to Health authorities, the person came back from New Delhi on March 1 and attended the office till lockdown and remained active till April 1 when he developed fever and breathlessness.

This further sent shockwaves amongst the health authorities as the incubation period of the virus, in this case, was more than 14 days. During this period, the patient might have come into contact with thousand-person as he was a businessman and returned from New Delhi on March 1.

All hell broke loose when the results came in and the person was contacted. The health authorities now scrambled to contact the persons the patient might have come in contact including the private doctor who also, by the way, might have seen many other patients.

Meanwhile, the authorities are about to seal the Spanish garden apartment, considered the poshest in the whole state, having nearly 100 apartments as the patient might have in contact with other persons also.

Late-night more reports of positive cases came in from Golaghat and Morigaon. As of now, 23 out of the 24 positive cases of Assam are from the Nizamuddin Markaz event. All the patients are stable and still have mild symptoms and only mild intervention is being done and they are in the quarantine facility. None of them has developed any medical complicacy also.

In fact, some of the Taglibhi Jamat patients infect misbehaved with the nursing staff. They have been warned.