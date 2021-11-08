Former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi To Receive Padma Vibhushan Posthumously

#PADMAAWARDS2021: Assam Congress leader Tarun Gogoi will be awarded Padma Vibhushan posthumously for his contribution to public affairs, while, eight other civilians will be conferred with Padma Shri.

President Ram Nath Kovind will present the prestigious Padma Awards to 119 recipients on Monday. The ceremony is expected to begin shortly at Rashtrapati Bhawan in the national capital. Former Assam Chief Minister and Congress leader Tarun Gogoi will be conferred with Padma Vibhushan posthumously for his contribution to public affairs.

Further, eight civilians from Assam will be given the Padma Shri including Lakhimi Baruah (Social Work), Bijoya Chakravarty (Public Affairs), Gopiram Bargaya Burabhakat (Art), Mangal Singh Hazowary (Literature and Education), Dulal Manki (Art), Birubala Rabha (Social Work), Roman Sarmah (Literature and Education – Journalism), and Imran Shah ( Literature and Education).

In the 2020 edition of the Padma Awards, seven awardees will be honoured with the second-highest civilian award – Padma Vibhushan, 10 civilians from different fields will be conferred 10 Padma Bhushan, and 102 civilians will be awarded the fourth civilian honour – Padma Shri.

This year 29 of the awardees are women, 16 Posthumous awardees and 1 transgender awardee. This year the President also approved the conferment to a duo case. In a duo case, the award is counted as one.