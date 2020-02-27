Assam tea industry worst effected: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday admitted that the tea industry of Assam has been facing loss and the banks have also not provided any kind of financial assistance to the tea planters of the State.

Chairing the ‘Jan Jan Ka Budget’ at Assam Administrative Staff College in Khanapara, with trade and industry representatives, academicians, economists and policy experts of the State, the Union Finance Minister said that the Assam business community is yet to receive Rs. 1000 crore from the market resulting in the delay of the GST return in the State.

Earlier, Assam Finance Minister welcomed Nirmala Sitharaman at the Guwahati airport.