Assam Tea is a Brand: Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sithraman on Saturday distributed Rs. 3000 each to nearly 7.5 lakh people belonging to the tea garden areas under the Chah Bagicha Dhan Puraskar scheme at a ceremony held at Khanapara Veterinary Field.

Distributing the money, Sitharaman said, “The first word one tells once they open their eyes in the morning and the word is ‘tea’. Assam’s tea is a brand and Assam’s tea is remembered in the entire world. The family who provides tea to each and every family of the world should get the essential benefits.”

Praising Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Sitharaman said that he always carry the peoples’ emotion in his heart. She also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi adding the tea garden workers have been provided with necessary benefits through different schemes by the Prime Minister.

She further stated that the bank employees should be thanked for opening the bank accounts of the tea workers instead of me stating that the tea labourers have been provided with the digital facilities which have been achieved by the people living in Mumbai, Delhi.

It is with the request of the Chief Minister and Finance Minister that our Prime Minister has sanctioned funds for the tea garden labourers in the budget.

The finance minister further stated that the BJP government will do everything for the tea garden workers and every benefit will avail by the tea labourers.