Assam Tea Sold For ₹75,000 Per Kg

A famous tea produced by Manohari Tea Estate in Assam’s Dibrugarh called Manohari Gold Tea was auctioned at ₹75,000 per kg at the Guwahati Tea Auction Centre, news agency ANI reported.

In the year 2018, Manohari Gold Tea was sold for ₹39,001 per kilogram for the first time in history, while, in 2019 it was sold for ₹50,000 per kilogram. This year, the Gold Tea was bought by Vishnu Tea Company with the highest bid of ₹75,000 per kilogram, breaking all its previous records, it said

As stated by Parth Lohia, director, Manohari Tea Estate, Dibrugarh: “This year, 2.5 kilograms of Handmade Gold Tea was produced, out of which 1.2 kilograms were sold in the auction and the remaining will be available at select outlets including GTAC lounge as demand for one of the rarest teas in the world continues to grow.”

The tea was purchased for their retail store, upcountry buyers, and their eCommerce website, “www.9amtea.com”, it further added.