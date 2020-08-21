Top StoriesHealthRegional

Assam: Teachers’ Body Opposes Decision To Reopen Schools From Sept

By Pratidin Bureau
Representational
Although the educational institutions of the state are getting ready to re-open cautiously from September, a body of teachers has found the decision quite unreasonable.

The All Assam Higher Secondary Teachers and Employees Association has written a letter to the Chairman of SEBA highlighting the dangers associated with the decision.

They urged the concerned authority to take adequate steps and ensure the safety of students before reopening the educational institutions.   

The organization said that COVID-19 is increasing rapidly in both urban and rural areas.

Saying that maintaining social distancing norms inside educational institutions would be very difficult due to the sheer number of students, the organization didn’t consider it wise enough to reopen the institutions.

