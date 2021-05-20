Assam Teachers Donate 1-Day Salary For Purchasing Covid Vaccines

Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday informed that the teachers of schools, colleges, and universities have come forward to assist the government in purchasing Covid-19 vaccines for the state.

Addressing a press meet, Dr. Sarma said that Assam Lower Primary School Teachers, Assam College Teachers Association, Gauhati Unviersity and Assam Agricultural University professors have donated one day salary for the procurement of vaccines.

In this connection, the Chief Minister stated that Gauhati University has donated rupees 15 lakhs and Assam Agricultural University has contributed Rs 50 lakhs.

The sum amount will be released in the accounts of the Assam Chief Minister’s Relief Fund and Assam Araogya Nidhi. National Health Mission will be able to purchase vaccines from the funds.

Dr. Sarma also mentioned that Reliance Industries have provided Rs 15 crores too.

Further, Dr. Sarma also said a cheque of Rs 50 crores from the CM Relief Fund will be given to state health minister Keshab Mahanta for purchasing vaccines.

The Chief Minister has noted that over 35 lakh people have been vaccinated in the state and every day nearly 50,000 citizens are inoculated.

Dr. Sarma said that there is a crisis of vaccines nationwide, however, he assured that sufficient vaccines will be available in a month or two.

Dr. Sarma has also appealed everyone to come forward and do their bit by funding any person’s vaccine jab.