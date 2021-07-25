Assam: Temple Priest Arrested For Allegedly Raping Minor Girl In Diphu

A temple priest (pujari) was arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl in Diphu.

The priest, identified as one Velson Tisso, committed the crime under the influence of alcohol. The incident took place at Matipung Rankanthim area near Diphu town three days back.

As per reports, the 15-year-old girl had been staying at the priest’s house since a week in order to appear in an online examination.

It may be mentioned that the girl had no biological parents or family relationship with the preist.

“The incident took place on July 22, 2021. Before committing the crime, another girl who was also present at the crime scene was allegedly forced to consume alcohol. Later, taking the opportunity of the situation, he raped the victim girl. Tisso had house arrested the victim girl following the rape incident,” said Karbi Anglong Women Justice Forum (KWJF), President Beulet Beypi to the media.

On Friday night, the victim girl somehow managed to escape the priest’s house, Beypi added.

Later, KWJF and United Karbi Anglong Women Association (UKWA) apprehended the accused and handed him over to police.

An FIR was lodged against the accused by the victim’s family members soon after.

It is noteworthy that the accused is also the secretary of the Karbi Kurusar Singroom Amei.