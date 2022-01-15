Assam: Tensions Flare In Morigaon As Authorities Cancel Buffalo Fights

In light of the rising cases of Covid-19 in the state, the customary buffalo flights were cancelled by the authorities. Situations took a turn for the worse as the locals of Baidyabori in Assam’s Morigaon district did adhere to the directions of the administration.

Locals reportedly condemned the authorities’ decision to cancel the customary buffalo fights in the region. They also forcibly organised the fights, defying orders from authorities, leading to the situation getting tense.

Minor aggression was reported as the police were called in to bring the situation under control. Police had to resort to lathi-charge in order to control the situation.

