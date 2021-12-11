Assam: Tenure of Women Reservation in Urban Local Bodies to be Extended

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Assam Women Reservation
Representative Image
The Assam government has decided to amend the Assam Municipal Act 1956 to provide women reservations for 10 years with an aim to enable women representation in governance and decision-making process.

The state cabinet on Friday decided to bring an amendment to the Guwahati Municipal Corporation Act, 1969 to extend the tenure of women reservation up to 10 years in direct elections to posts of Councilors of the Corporation.

The Cabinet also gave its nod to a proposal for establishing the Assam Agroforestry Development Board for incentivising farmers to take up the planting of trees in their land and this will serve as a platform to establish a partnership among farmers, industry, and other stakeholders.

