Assam tests more than Kerala found just below it in positive tally

Assam today claimed to have done more COVID test than Kerala but now find just one notch below than Kerela in the Corona positive cases. Kerala was once the highest affected state.

This claim came from Assam Health Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sharma who released a series of tweets giving details about the tests. He said in compression to Kerala’s 52771 tests, in Assam so far 55,862 tests have been conducted.

🙂 In a strong testimony to excellent team work and our steely resolve to do the best in a crisis like #COVID19, I am humbled to share that #Assam has carried out 55862 tests so far. This is higher than Kerala's (52771), a state known for its healthcare excellence. — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) May 24, 2020

He also gave the following break up saying that after Guwahati Medical College Hospital (GMCH), the Barpeta medical college had done the maximum number of tests so far.

JMCH – 6334

SMCH – 5140

GMCH – 15807

AMCH – 2502

TMCH – 6716

FAAMC – 12096

RNRC 7267

He also thanked the Microbiologists as well as lab technicians for this monumental work. Ironically Kerala which was once at the top of the worst victim state has now slipped down just one notch above with 795 cases while Assam has as of now 350 cases.