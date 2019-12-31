Assam TET 2019 Results declared

The Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) has declared the Assam Teacher Eligibility Test 2019 results online. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can visit the official website to download the Assam TET 2019 results. Candidates must note that two links have been provided on the official website in order to check the results.

www.ssa.assam.gov.in (Link 1) www.sebaonline.org (Link 2)

The Assam Teacher Eligibility Test, abbreviated as Assam TET, is conducted by the Department of School Education, which is also known as the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA), of the State Government of Assam. Assam TET is the deciding factor for the recruitment of teachers in the government as well as private schools of Assam. Candidates who are looking forward to a career as a teacher in any government or private school of Assam have to appear for this exam and fulfill all of its eligibility criteria to be considered for vacancies. Assam TET 2019 is being conducted after a gap of seven years.