Assam TET For LP, UP Re-Scheduled; To Be Held On October 31

Assam education minister Dr Ranoj Pegu on Tuesday said that the Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) for the Lower Primary and Upper Primary Level has been re-scheduled.

Dr Pegu informed that the TET, which was earlier scheduled to be held on October 24, 2021, now will be held on October 31, 2021.

An official notification regarding the re-schedule of the Teachers Eligibility Test for LP and UP teachers has been issued by the Education Department.

Sharing the education department’s notice on his Twitter handle on Tuesday, minister Dr Ranoj Pegu wrote, “TET for LP and UP Level-2021 will be held on 31st October, 2021. Earlier it was scheduled to be held on 24th October, 2021.”

TET for LP and UP Level-2021 will be held on 31st October, 2021. Earlier it was scheduled to be held on 24th October, 2021. pic.twitter.com/Tq4fOHmA5e — Ranoj Pegu (@ranojpeguassam) October 12, 2021

The public notice (No. SSA/Esstt /TET/391/2011/pt /7293) was issued on Monday by the Special Commissioner to the Government of Assam, Elementary & Secondary Education Department-cum-Chairman, Empowered Committee, TET.

The notice said: “It is for the general information of all concerned that in continuation of Advertisement published vide No.SSA/Esstt/TET/Misc/508/2011/pt/7589 Dated:14/09/2021, the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) for Lower Primary and Upper Primary level -2021 which was scheduled to be held on 24th October 2021 has been rescheduled to 31th October 2021.”

