The Sarba Siksha Abhiyan, Assam will declare the LP-UP Teachers’ Eligibility Test (TET) exam result on Wednesday (December 15) at 11 AM.

Candidates may check their results and download score card on the official website of ssa.assam.gov.in or sebaonline.org.

The exam for LP-UP TET was held on October 31 and the results will be declared today.

