Assam: Third Doctor Tests Positive for Covid-19

A doctor, who was serving at Singimari Model Hospital in Kamrup district, has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

This is the third such case of a corona warrior testing positive for the virus, in the recent past in the state. The doctor was identified as Dr. Deepak Chandra Das in-charge of Singimari Model Hospital.

The doctor is currently under treatment at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Guwahati. The Health Department has already started contact tracing related to the doctor as a preventive measure against COVID-19.

However, the doctor was not directly involved in the treatment of COVID-19 patients.