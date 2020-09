Assam: Three Autonomous Councils To Come Up Soon

The Assam Legislative Assembly today approved the formation of three new autonomous councils in the state.

The three bills that have been passed are:

1.The Moran Autonomous Council Bill, 2020

2.The Motak Autonomous Council Bill, 2020

3.The Kamatapur Autonomous Council Bill, 2020

The Kamatapur Autonomous Council Bill, 2020 represents the Koch-Rajbonshi community.