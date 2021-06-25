Assam to Bring Law to Implement 2-Child Policy in July

The Assam government is likely to bring new legislation for the two-child policy in the next budget session which will commence from July 12.

According to reports, the new law for the two-child policy will be the criteria to get government jobs and to avail benefits from state-sponsored welfare schemes.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pijush Hazarika said that the state government is working on the legislation to find out ways to implement the policy on government jobs and government schemes. However, nothing has been finalized, the minister said.

He further stated, “We are planning, but a lot of things need to be done. We are thinking about how it will be implemented. The population policy has already started in the state and it was implemented in panchayat elections during the tenure of the last Assam government. Now we are planning to implement the policy in government jobs, government’s beneficiary schemes.”

“Last assembly session was only the vote of account session because of the Assembly Election. The budget session will commence on July 12 for one month and some new legislation will come in this session. But, finalization of modalities of the new legislation is yet to be done,” the Parliamentary Affairs Minister added.

The Assam Assembly had earlier passed the “Population and Women Empowerment Policy of Assam” in September 2017.

The Assam government has already implemented the two-child norms policy in the panchayat and other local bodies’ elections under which anyone with more than two children can’t be elected or nominated.

The Assam cabinet had also decided earlier that no government jobs would be given to persons having more than two children after January 1, 2021.

Earlier, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that they can’t implement two-child norms in free admission of children to schools or Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. But if we start a CM Awas Yojana, then this point may be applied, he added.

